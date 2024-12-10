MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace

2024-12-10 | 06:18
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
0min
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace

Middle East Airlines announced changes to the departure times of some flights scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Flights from Beirut to Dubai, Amman, Riyadh, Kuwait, and Baghdad have been rescheduled for operational reasons related to avoiding Syrian airspace.

For the updated flight schedule, click here.

