Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri dismissed concerns about the potential negative impacts of recent developments in Syria on Lebanon, stating, "So far, the primary beneficiary is Israel, followed by Turkey." He declined to elaborate further on the matter.Berri highlighted that "the ceasefire agreement achieved by Lebanon under U.S.-French sponsorship has shielded the country from upheavals," emphasizing the importance of "continuing steps to strengthen Lebanon’s stability and restore the functionality of its institutions."He referenced the presidential elections scheduled for January 9, a vote anticipated to end a two-year presidential vacuum caused by internal political disputes.In an interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Berri confirmed that the election timeline remains on track despite ongoing changes and discussions about postponing the vote to allow further deliberations on candidates."The presidential file is evolving daily," Berri said, asserting that "we will witness the election of a president in the upcoming session, and Lebanon will have a president on January 9."He dismissed any intentions of delaying the session, adding, "I am in agreement with the Quintet Committee, which includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and France. I have not received any requests or suggestions, locally or internationally, to postpone the session."