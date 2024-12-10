Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 13:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri dismissed concerns about the potential negative impacts of recent developments in Syria on Lebanon, stating, "So far, the primary beneficiary is Israel, followed by Turkey." He declined to elaborate further on the matter.  

Berri highlighted that "the ceasefire agreement achieved by Lebanon under U.S.-French sponsorship has shielded the country from upheavals," emphasizing the importance of "continuing steps to strengthen Lebanon’s stability and restore the functionality of its institutions." 

He referenced the presidential elections scheduled for January 9, a vote anticipated to end a two-year presidential vacuum caused by internal political disputes.  

In an interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Berri confirmed that the election timeline remains on track despite ongoing changes and discussions about postponing the vote to allow further deliberations on candidates.  

"The presidential file is evolving daily," Berri said, asserting that "we will witness the election of a president in the upcoming session, and Lebanon will have a president on January 9."  

He dismissed any intentions of delaying the session, adding, "I am in agreement with the Quintet Committee, which includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and France. I have not received any requests or suggestions, locally or internationally, to postpone the session."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Parliament

Nabih Berri

Syria

Israel

Ceasefire

Presidential

Elections

LBCI Next
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01

Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04

Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:16

Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09

Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli airstrike on Batouliyeh kills three, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More