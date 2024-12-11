Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills one in south

Lebanon News
2024-12-11 | 07:37
High views
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills one in south
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills one in south

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike Wednesday in the country's south killed one person amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"An Israeli enemy drone strike on the town of Ainata killed one person and wounded another," the health ministry said in a statement.

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health Ministry

Israel

Strike

South

Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate
