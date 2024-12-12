Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman

Lebanon News
2024-12-12 | 07:40
High views
Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman
0min
Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held separate meetings at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh to discuss pressing issues concerning Lebanon and the region.  

Berri first met with Lieutenant General Patrick Gauchat, Chief of Staff of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), accompanied by Beirut Liaison Office Lieutenant Colonel Dieter Bachmann and UNTSO analyst Tony Bolger. 

Discussions focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region and the mission and ongoing efforts of the U.N. peacekeeping delegation.  

Berri also hosted Mohammed El-Hout, Chairman and CEO of Middle East Airlines (MEA), to address the airline's operations. The conversation centered on how the national carrier ensured Lebanon's connectivity with the world during Israel's aggression against the country.  

During this challenging period, Berri congratulated MEA's leadership and staff for their dedication and contributions.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
