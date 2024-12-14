In a speech on Saturday evening, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, addressed recent events involving the war with Israel, emphasizing the resilience of the resistance and its role in countering Israeli aggression.



"We always expected the criminal Israeli occupation to launch an attack on Lebanon at any moment, though we did not know the exact timing. This is tied to Israel's expansionist ambitions," Qassem said.



He acknowledged that Israel succeeded in targeting Hezbollah leaders and penetrating the group's communication network. Qassem stated, "The price was costly, but they failed to achieve their primary objectives through these operations."



According to Qassem, Hezbollah managed to thwart Israeli attempts to eradicate the resistance and to gain ground on the battlefield.



"We inflicted pain on the enemy, displaced many settlers, and caused significant damage within Israel," he added.



Discussing the maritime agreement brokered by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, Qassem noted, "We modified what we could in the proposed deal, which both Hochstein and the enemy brought forward. What compelled Israel to agree to the deal and halt its aggression was the steadfastness of the resistance fighters, the sacrifices made, and the coordinated political and military efforts of the resistance."



He also declared the resistance victorious: "The enemy failed to achieve its objective of dismantling the resistance, and this marks a significant victory for us."



Furthermore, he mentioned the ceasefire agreement, indicating that it was implemented to stop the aggression and not to end the resistance. "It is an executive decision of Resolution 1701 and is implemented exclusively south of the Litani River."



He noted that it has nothing to do with internal Lebanese issues or the resistance's relationship with the state and the army.

Qassem stated that Hezbollah's resistance continues in faith and preparation, with the methods and ways to continue related to each stage separately.



"We defended Lebanon because the last aggression targeted all of Lebanon, and we stopped it at the borders," he affirmed.

The Secretary-General praised the steadfastness of the resistance in South Lebanon, stating, "Israel would have reached Beirut and begun to settle there," reiterating that Hezbollah is strong and can recover.



On the political front, Qassem emphasized Hezbollah's commitment to constructive engagement.



"We will work to implement the agreement south of the Litani River, assist the state in reconstruction efforts, and contribute to a comprehensive reform plan based on citizenship, equality, the rule of law, and the Taif Agreement. Additionally, we aim to ensure the election of a president on January 9 and foster positive dialogue on contentious issues," he said.



Speaking on Syria's recent developments, Qassem hoped that the new option would be cooperation between the people and governments in Lebanon and Syria. He also anticipated that all parties in Syria would participate in formulating and participating in the new government.



Moreover, he expressed concerns about the new ruling party's possible consideration of normalizing relations with Israel.



"Hezbollah has lost the supply route coming through Syria at the current stage, but this is a small detail and may change with time," he warned.