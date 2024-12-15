Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar held a virtual meeting to coordinate a rapid response to the new wave of displacement involving Syrians and Lebanese fleeing Syria.



This meeting followed a field visit he conducted in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate alongside a group of international organizations.



At the start of the meeting, Hajjar presented the dire humanitarian conditions of the displaced, whose numbers have reached approximately 85,000.



He emphasized the "urgent need to address their basic necessities in coordination with the ministry and its ground team, including food, drinking water, mattresses, blankets, winter clothing, and hygiene supplies, in addition to ensuring the protection of children and women."



Hajjar also stressed the need for unified refugee registration to streamline aid.



U.N. organizations further confirmed that they have already begun responding to these needs as part of Lebanon's response plan, which the U.N. leads in partnership with the government and the Ministry of Social Affairs. They noted that the pace of assistance will accelerate by mid-next week.