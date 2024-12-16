Lebanese PM meets Qatari Minister of State and German delegations to discuss regional affairs

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati received Qatari Minister of State at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Monday afternoon at the Grand Serail.Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Prime Minister Mikati's advisor, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, attended the meeting.Mikati also held talks with Tobias Tunkel, Director General for Middle East and North Africa at the German Foreign Ministry. The German delegation included the country's special envoy for Syria and Stephan Schneck, the official responsible for Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria. Advisors to Prime Minister Mikati, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, and Ziad Mikati were also present.