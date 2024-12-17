Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri met with Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department in Ain el-Tineh to discuss reconstruction efforts, including debris removal and the rebuilding of infrastructure.



The talks also focused on restoring health, education, economic, industrial, agricultural, and public sector facilities.



Carret conveyed the World Bank’s willingness to engage with the Lebanese government to ensure the proper implementation, execution, and sustainability of these efforts.



Berri praised the World Bank’s readiness to assist and its involvement in Lebanon’s reconstruction and addressing the consequences of the Israeli aggression.



He inquired about the details of the plan the World Bank is preparing and stressed the importance of including land reclamation and providing loans to farmers, industrialists, and small business owners to help them recover, with a target completion timeline by the end of this year.