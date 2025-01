As part of parliamentary consultations, MPs met with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam to share their perspectives on the next government.



MP Jamil Al Sayyed urged Salam to remain vigilant in addressing Lebanon's challenges, emphasizing the need for balance and trust in the government's formation while rejecting political quotas.



He highlighted the sensitive timing amid ongoing crises.



Meanwhile, MP Jean Talouzian stressed the importance of forming a government aligned with Lebanon’s constitutional principles of coexistence to secure public confidence and international respect.

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri called for a cabinet comprising qualified individuals, steering clear of political calculations while ensuring broad representation.



When questioned about supporting Najib Mikati, Bizri clarified that his decision was not a matter of preference but a political analysis. He noted that Lebanon might need a transitional phase to address pending issues, acknowledging that prevailing public sentiment influenced the political discourse.

MP Ghassan Skaff expressed that he preferred to keep the circumstances behind his decisions private, including what transpired behind the scenes before the vote.



He emphasized that he would stand by the presidency and hoped the ministerial statement would serve as an actionable version of the president's inaugural speech.

MP Charbel Massaad highlighted the importance of applying the principle of "the right person in the right position" for the government.



He also proposed a plan addressing key health-related issues in Lebanon.

MP Ihab Matar hoped the Prime Minister-designate would prioritize the northern region in government discussions.



He also called on fellow lawmakers to engage positively in the process.