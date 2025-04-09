Speaker Berri calls for joint committee session to discuss amendments to banking secrecy law

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for a joint session of the parliamentary committees on Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, and National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning.



The session is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.



The committees will review a draft law submitted by Decree No. 103, dated April 2, 2025.



The proposed legislation aims to amend Article 7 of the 1956 Banking Secrecy Law and Article 150 of the Code of Money and Credit dated August 1, 1963, as modified by Law No. 306 issued on October 28, 2022.