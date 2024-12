The Israeli army claimed that it destroyed a Hezbollah command post located underground in southern Lebanon.



In a post on X, Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported: "During engineering operations by fighters in the 188th Brigade, a tunnel path was detected, stretching for dozens of meters, leading to a Hezbollah command post."



He added that this post "had been used for directing plans and launching rockets toward villages and towns in western Galilee over the past year."



Adraee alleged that inside the command post, combat tools, surveillance devices, and other military equipment were found, which Hezbollah members had used to direct activities in the area.



"Nearby the command post, several arms caches were discovered, as well as a weapons and ammunition storage facility inside a mosque, containing hundreds of explosives, rifles, grenades, and other military gear," he said.



He further noted that the "Yahalom" special engineering unit conducted a survey of the compound and proceeded to destroy it, including the tunnel leading to it. All the mentioned weapons were also seized.

