A joint statement from the U.S. and French embassies in Lebanon, along with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), confirmed that the United States, France, UNIFIL, the Lebanese army, and the Israeli military met again on December 18 in Naqoura.



The meeting, hosted by UNIFIL, was chaired by the United States, with France assisting. The representatives from the Lebanese army and the Israeli military also participated in the discussions.



The purpose of the meeting was to continue the coordination efforts to support the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



The statement further emphasized that this mechanism will continue to meet regularly.

