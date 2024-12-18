Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire

The Democratic Gathering bloc announced the need to elect a president in the session scheduled for January 9, expressing its support for the election of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as president.



It emphasized the importance of implementing the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27 and applying United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, along with other international resolutions and the Taif Agreement, particularly regarding the armistice agreement.



The bloc condemned the continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire resolution and called on the committee overseeing its implementation to take the necessary steps to stop Israel's violations.



It also stressed the need to develop plans to begin the reconstruction of the south, Beirut's southern suburbs, and the Bekaa.



The bloc reminded of the Paris conference called by President Emmanuel Macron, which approved a €1 billion aid package for Lebanon and the Lebanese army, recognizing the importance of supporting the army and security forces.