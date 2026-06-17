Tehran says considering plan for Iran, US presidents to sign deal

Middle East News
17-06-2026 | 14:02
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Tehran says considering plan for Iran, US presidents to sign deal
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Tehran says considering plan for Iran, US presidents to sign deal

Tehran's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was considering a plan for the presidents of the U.S. and Iran to sign the deal ending the Middle East war, ahead of the expected ceremony in Switzerland.

"So far, our plans for the Geneva meeting have not changed," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said. "Regarding the signing of the memorandum of understanding, one idea is that it be done by the presidents of the two countries, which is currently under review."

Tehran had previously said the United States and Iran would be represented by Vice President JD Vance and parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, respectively.



AFP
 

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