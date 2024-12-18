Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session

Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session

Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, reaffirmed his candidacy for Lebanon's presidency.

During a dinner event, Frangieh stated, "If we agree on a name during the January 9 session, I am open to it, but we need a candidate who matches the significance of the moment."

He emphasized, "We want a president worthy of the position, someone who can lead Lebanon into a new phase for the country's benefit."

Frangieh added, "We won’t conflict with our allies, nor should we fear this process. We want a name suitable for the current phase, and if we’re not part of selecting a proposed candidate, it’s more honorable to remain outside the equation."

He continued, "Our priority is solving the country's problems. While our chances were high but have declined, we have presented a vision based on clear criteria. We cannot attend the session without a candidate."

Frangieh urged Samir Geagea and the Lebanese Forces to participate in the election session, stressing that responsibility cannot be avoided.

He also clarified that agreeing on a candidate does not mean choosing a president acceptable to all parties without any reservations.

Finally, Frangieh expressed his hopes for Syria's prosperity and unity, wishing for it to remain an Arab country and Lebanon's gateway to the East.
 

