ICC judges reject Israel's request to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

16-07-2025 | 12:20
ICC judges reject Israel&#39;s request to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
ICC judges reject Israel's request to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday rejected Israel's request to withdraw arrest warrants against its prime minister and former defense minister while the ICC reviews Israeli challenges to its jurisdiction over the conduct of the Gaza war.

In a decision published on the ICC website, judges also rejected an Israeli request to suspend the wider ICC investigation into alleged atrocity crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

Reuters

