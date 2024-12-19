Hezbollah condemned Thursday recent strikes targeting civilian facilities in Yemen, labeling them a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws.



In a statement, the group described the attacks as an extension of "Zionist brutality" and part of an ongoing war against Arab and Islamic nations, particularly in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.



Hezbollah further stated that the strikes were a reflection of Israel's failure to achieve its strategic objectives on various fronts in the resistance axis and its inability to counter Yemen's precise retaliatory strikes, which exposed the vulnerability of its security and military systems.



The group called on "free nations and resistance forces" to unite against what it described as continuous aggression targeting the region's peoples.



Reiterating its solidarity, Hezbollah expressed full support for the Yemeni people in their struggle.