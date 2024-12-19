Mikati at D-8 Summit in Egypt: Development cannot thrive without justice

Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that true development begins with adherence to international legitimacy, the enforcement of laws, and the implementation of related treaties and resolutions, particularly those concerning international humanitarian law.



He urged global pressure on Israel, which continues its destructive aggression, hindering Lebanon's development and reversing progress in various sectors by decades.



Speaking at the 11th D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Summit in Egypt, Mikati highlighted the devastating toll of the recent war in Lebanon.



"The death toll has surpassed 4,000, including 290 children, 790 women, and 241 healthcare and emergency workers. Over 14,000 others have been injured," he stated.



Citing World Bank estimates, Mikati noted that reconstruction efforts would require at least $5 billion, with $2.1 billion earmarked for rebuilding and rehabilitating more than 100,000 homes and essential infrastructure, such as water pumping stations, hospitals, schools, and communication towers.



"We have initiated damage assessments, but the economic, environmental, and agricultural costs are far greater," he warned. The aggression has scorched thousands of hectares of farmland and forests, destroyed livelihoods for hundreds of thousands, and caused the largest displacement in Lebanon's history.



Mikati called for an end to destructive wars, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and justice for nations to achieve sovereignty and independence.



"Development cannot thrive without justice," he remarked.



He also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in driving sustainable development, urging conference participants to support Lebanon in overcoming its crisis and advancing its reconstruction and development agenda.



Reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to international resolutions, Mikati stressed the country's commitment to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.