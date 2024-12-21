Specialized search and rescue teams from the General Directorate of the Lebanese Civil Defense have recovered the bodies of four individuals from under the rubble in the Ayoub building near El Aamiliyeh in the Haret Hreik area in Beirut's southern suburbs.



This brings the total to seven missing individuals reported on Friday, all found following the Israeli airstrike on September 27. Civil Defense teams had previously recovered the bodies of three missing persons.



The bodies have been transferred to Beirut Governmental Hospital for DNA testing to confirm their identities.