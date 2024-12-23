News
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
Lebanon News
2024-12-23 | 05:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun visited the headquarters of the eastern sector of UNIFIL in the town of Ebel El Saqi, marking the second stop on their tour of southern Lebanon.
They were received by UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro.
During a meeting, Prime Minister Mikati praised UNIFIL's role and its close cooperation with the Lebanese army.
He emphasized the priority of fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, the withdrawal of Israel from the areas it has encroached upon, an end to the systematic destruction of villages, and a halt to Israeli violations.
"We aspire to long-term stability in the south by enabling the army to fully carry out its duties in coordination with UNIFIL," Mikati said.
Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro outlined the tasks carried out by UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese army, highlighting the importance of ongoing meetings of the ceasefire monitoring committee to fulfill its assigned responsibilities.
Army Commander General Joseph Aoun affirmed, "The army is performing its duties and will continue to do so to implement Resolution 1701 in cooperation with UNIFIL. It is essential that the enemy adhere to the ceasefire agreement, which is the mission of the committee tasked with monitoring the ceasefire."
The delegation then moved to the eastern sector's operations room, where they received a briefing on the field situation.
At the end of the visit, Prime Minister Mikati was presented with a commemorative shield from UNIFIL.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Joseph Aoun
UNIFIL
Aroldo Lázaro
8
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
