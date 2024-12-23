Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

Lebanon News
2024-12-23 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun visited the headquarters of the eastern sector of UNIFIL in the town of Ebel El Saqi, marking the second stop on their tour of southern Lebanon.

They were received by UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro.

During a meeting, Prime Minister Mikati praised UNIFIL's role and its close cooperation with the Lebanese army. 

He emphasized the priority of fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, the withdrawal of Israel from the areas it has encroached upon, an end to the systematic destruction of villages, and a halt to Israeli violations.  

"We aspire to long-term stability in the south by enabling the army to fully carry out its duties in coordination with UNIFIL," Mikati said.  

Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro outlined the tasks carried out by UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese army, highlighting the importance of ongoing meetings of the ceasefire monitoring committee to fulfill its assigned responsibilities.  

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun affirmed, "The army is performing its duties and will continue to do so to implement Resolution 1701 in cooperation with UNIFIL. It is essential that the enemy adhere to the ceasefire agreement, which is the mission of the committee tasked with monitoring the ceasefire."  

The delegation then moved to the eastern sector's operations room, where they received a briefing on the field situation.  

At the end of the visit, Prime Minister Mikati was presented with a commemorative shield from UNIFIL.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Joseph Aoun

UNIFIL

Aroldo Lázaro

LBCI Next
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents in Douris, Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Syrian opposition fighters seize a key military base in Daraa, sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Syria's new leader invites former Vice President Farouk Al Sharaa to National Dialogue Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More