Israel military says struck Yemen's Sanaa airport, power stations
Middle East News
06-05-2025 | 09:50
Israel military says struck Yemen's Sanaa airport, power stations
The Israeli military said its warplanes struck on Tuesday the airport in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa and nearby power stations, two days after the Iran-backed group attacked Israel's main airport.
Israeli "fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sanaa," a military statement said, adding that "several central power plants were struck in the Sanaa area," a day after hitting Yemen's port of Hodeida.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Yemen
Sanaa
Airport
Power
Stations
Houthis
