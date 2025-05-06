The Israeli military said its warplanes struck on Tuesday the airport in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa and nearby power stations, two days after the Iran-backed group attacked Israel's main airport.



Israeli "fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sanaa," a military statement said, adding that "several central power plants were struck in the Sanaa area," a day after hitting Yemen's port of Hodeida.





AFP