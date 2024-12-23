PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced Monday that the Lebanese army will fully take over its responsibilities in southern Lebanon once Israel withdraws from the areas it has encroached upon. He also revealed plans for a meeting with the ceasefire monitoring committee.



Speaking during a tour in southern Lebanon with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, Mikati emphasized that the primary task is ensuring Israel's full withdrawal from the territories it entered during its recent aggression.



He assured that the army would continue to perform its duties once the withdrawal is complete.



"The army has never faltered in its duties, and it will prove its capability to handle all responsibilities," Mikati said, expressing full confidence in the army's effectiveness.



Mikati also praised General Aoun for his steadfast support, noting that despite limited resources, the army has remained resilient in protecting civilians.



Mikati pointed out that delays in implementing the ceasefire agreement stem from Israeli obstruction, not the Lebanese side. He called for international pressure, particularly from the U.S. and France, to ensure Israel adheres to the 60-day deadline for a complete withdrawal.



He also emphasized the Lebanese government's commitment to resolving disputes over the Blue Line to eliminate any justification for Israeli occupation.



In response to the widespread destruction in Khiam, Mikati expressed his sorrow, pledging that a comprehensive reconstruction plan would be developed with transparency and urgency. He announced efforts to collaborate with the World Bank, EU, and Arab nations to create a trust fund for rebuilding southern Lebanon.