Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi stressed that Lebanon's salvation lies in adopting a culture of active positive neutrality, in line with its political system.



Al-Rahi explained that this means having one army and one policy, avoiding involvement in wars, conflicts, or alliances, and instead focusing on maintaining sovereignty and defending its land against any aggressor.



He added that this neutrality would allow Lebanon to serve as a hub for dialogue between cultures and religions, advocating for peace and understanding in the region.



In his Christmas message, Al-Rahi emphasized the need for Catholic schools and universities to instill this culture of neutrality in future generations.



On the presidential election, he said: "We look forward to January 9th, the scheduled date for electing a new president, after a shameful two-year-and-two-month vacancy, which goes against the constitution."



He stated, "This vacancy stems from the lack of self-confidence among lawmakers, awaiting a foreign-imposed solution."



He continued, "We frame the presidential election as part of the 2025 Holy Year, called by Pope Francis, and we wish everyone a year of blessings from the grace of Christ's birth."