Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese

On Christmas, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri extended his greetings to all Lebanese, particularly Christian communities.



He stated, "On the eve of this glorious Christmas, we are all called to approach all issues affecting our lives, behaviors, and human, political, and social relations with a Christmas spirit—compassion, love, humility, forgiveness, reconciliation, and honest dialogue. There can be no true Christmas without love, giving, sacrifice, and unwavering communication for the sake of humanity and Lebanon. Only then will we truly embody the message of Christmas, living it as hope, salvation, and a source of joy."