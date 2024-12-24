Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese

Lebanon News
2024-12-24 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese

On Christmas, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri extended his greetings to all Lebanese, particularly Christian communities.

He stated, "On the eve of this glorious Christmas, we are all called to approach all issues affecting our lives, behaviors, and human, political, and social relations with a Christmas spirit—compassion, love, humility, forgiveness, reconciliation, and honest dialogue. There can be no true Christmas without love, giving, sacrifice, and unwavering communication for the sake of humanity and Lebanon. Only then will we truly embody the message of Christmas, living it as hope, salvation, and a source of joy."

Lebanon News

Parliament Speaker

Nabih Berri

Christmas

Christians

LBCI Next
Lebanese Justice Minister announces progress on missing detainees in Syrian prisons
Patriarch Al-Rahi says Lebanon's salvation lies in active positive neutrality and electing a new President
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:23

Israel PM vows to fight ‘forces of evil’ in message to Christians

LBCI
Middle East News
01:32

Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital

LBCI
World News
00:09

Christmas market attack casts 'dark shadow': German President

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:18

Erdogan meets Walid Joumblatt in Ankara (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:16

Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon discusses economic ties, stresses importance of electing a president on January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Lebanese FM reaffirms Lebanon's commitment to Syria's unity in letter to Syrian counterpart

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

US NGO says missing Syrian-American bishop was held by ousted government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-17

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israeli reconnaissance drones patrol Lebanese skies over Aaramoun, Bchamoun, and Khalde

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:44

Carlos Ghosn tells LBCI: Lebanon is my country; I am confident in its potential for reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Israel's army claims to uncover weapons depot in south Lebanon, seizing explosives and rocket launchers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More