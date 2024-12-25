MP Bassil after meeting Al-Rahi: We must learn from past lessons and focus on rebuilding Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-12-25 | 08:05
High views
MP Bassil after meeting Al-Rahi: We must learn from past lessons and focus on rebuilding Lebanon
2min
MP Bassil after meeting Al-Rahi: We must learn from past lessons and focus on rebuilding Lebanon

Following a mass with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, extended holiday greetings to all Lebanese, expressing hopes for a new year marked by progress and reconciliation.  

Bassil emphasized the urgency of electing a president who can unite the Lebanese people, stressing that this is not the time for divisions. He called for adherence to the constitution and the need to signal a commitment to a new phase of genuine reform in Lebanon.  

Highlighting key priorities, Bassil underscored the importance of addressing the issue of arms, steering Lebanon away from ongoing regional conflicts, and ensuring the country's neutrality. 

"We must learn from past lessons and focus on rebuilding our country rather than plunging it into new problems," he said.  

When asked about the upcoming presidential election, Bassil expressed optimism that the session on January 9 would result in electing a president. He concluded by urging everyone to refer to the constitution for clarity.  

Lebanon News

MP

Gebran Bassil

Meeting

Al-Rahi

Lessons

President

Lebanon

