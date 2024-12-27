UNIFIL evacuates injured civilian in south Lebanon at Israel's request: Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel tells NNA

2024-12-27 | 04:11
UNIFIL evacuates injured civilian in south Lebanon at Israel&#39;s request: Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel tells NNA
0min
UNIFIL evacuates injured civilian in south Lebanon at Israel's request: Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel tells NNA

UNIFIL Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel announced on Friday that the peacekeeping mission "received a request from the Israeli army" on Thursday morning to evacuate an injured civilian from an area near the town of Tallouseh in southern Lebanon.

In a statement to the National News Agency (NNA), she noted that "shortly thereafter, UNIFIL peacekeepers, accompanied by the Lebanese Red Cross, went to evacuate the civilian, who was an employee of one of UNIFIL's suppliers and was on his way to work at a UNIFIL base. He was transported to Tebnin Hospital."

She further emphasized the need for all parties to protect civilians at all times, adding that "any actions that cause harm to them are completely unacceptable."
 

Israel claims attack on infrastructure used for weapon transfer on Syria-Lebanon border: Army spokesperson 
Israeli aircraft target three sites in Qousaya's outskirts
