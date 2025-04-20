Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon

The Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on what it described as "Hezbollah-linked targets" in South Lebanon, including rocket launchers and military infrastructure in Nabatieh, according to army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.



Adraee also announced that Israeli warplanes earlier targeted a site in the town of Houla, claiming to kill the Hezbollah official in charge of engineering operations in the Odaisseh region.



He claimed the group's activities violate the understanding between Lebanon and Israel and pose a direct threat to Israeli citizens.