Lebanese Red Cross rescues two missing Syrians from Wadi al-Hujeir, transfers them to nearby hospital

The Lebanese Red Cross teams transferred two Syrian nationals on Friday afternoon from the outskirts of the town of Houla. The individuals had been missing since Thursday morning in the Wadi al-Hujair area.



They were taken to the Tebnine Governmental Hospital for medical examination and to assess their health condition.



This operation took place after coordination and communication between the UNIFIL liaison team and the Lebanese Red Cross, with a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross also participating.