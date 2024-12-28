Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country

2024-12-28 | 08:10
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country

A security official and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated on Saturday that Lebanon has returned approximately 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country after they crossed the border illegally.

Reuters

