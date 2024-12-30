Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

2024-12-30 | 09:39
Lebanon&#39;s Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

Lebanon's Public Prosecutor, Judge Jamal Hajjar, issued a directive to detain Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi, who the Central Investigation Bureau is currently interrogating. 

In parallel, Judge Hajjar has dispatched official letters to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, notifying them of Al-Qaradawi's arrest in Lebanon and requesting the submission of extradition applications.  

