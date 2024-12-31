Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-12-31 | 03:52
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon

A resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon, was injured by an Israeli gunshot on Tuesday while inspecting his livestock on his farm south of the town. 

The National News Agency reported that the bullet struck the resident in the shoulder and described the victim's condition as stable.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Gunfire

Rmeich

Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
