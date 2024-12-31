News
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-31 | 03:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
A resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon, was injured by an Israeli gunshot on Tuesday while inspecting his livestock on his farm south of the town.
The National News Agency reported that the bullet struck the resident in the shoulder and described the victim's condition as stable.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Gunfire
Rmeich
