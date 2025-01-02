MP Hassan Fadlallah affirms Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president on January 9

Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 10:34
High views
MP Hassan Fadlallah affirms Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president on January 9
2min
MP Hassan Fadlallah affirms Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president on January 9

MP Hassan Fadlallah affirmed Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president for Lebanon during the parliamentary session scheduled for January 9. 

He stated at a commemorative event, "This requires understandings between key parliamentary blocs and those who share common grounds. Constitutional texts clearly govern the quorum for the session and the requirements for electing a president. The process is straightforward as outlined by the constitution."  

Fadlallah emphasized the importance of collaboration between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, noting that both groups are aligned in ensuring the election of a president who can work with all factions in Lebanon. 

"We are approaching the presidential election with a full consensus between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, aiming for a president capable of cooperating with everyone," he said.  

He called for national unity in restructuring constitutional institutions, addressing the aftermath of Israeli aggression, and improving the country's conditions for the future.  

Highlighting the qualities needed in the next president, Fadlallah stressed the necessity of sovereignty, particularly in standing firm against any violations, especially from Israel.  

He expressed hope and concluded, "We aspire to achieve results by the specified date."

Lebanon News

MP

Hassan Fadlallah

Hezbollah

Commitment

President

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
