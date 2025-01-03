Lebanon's interior minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's latest entry restrictions

Lebanon News
2025-01-03 | 10:19
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon's interior minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's latest entry restrictions
2min
Lebanon's interior minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's latest entry restrictions

On Friday, the Lebanese interior minister told AFP that Lebanon was working to find a solution with Syria after two security officials said Damascus had imposed new restrictions on the entry of Lebanese citizens.

"Work is underway to resolve the issue of Lebanese citizens being prevented from entering Syria," Bassam Mawlawi confirmed to AFP.

A Lebanese General Security official told AFP earlier on Friday that they were "surprised to see the border had been closed" to Lebanese citizens "from the Syrian side."

Lebanese citizens were allowed to enter Syria using a passport or ID without the need for a visa.

The security official spoke about "reports" suggesting restrictions on the entry of Lebanese based on the principle of "reciprocity," meaning under the same conditions imposed by Lebanon on Syrians, such as having a residence permit or hotel reservation.

Another security source at the Masnaa crossing told AFP: "It seems there are new procedures from the Syrian side," allowing only Lebanese citizens with a residence permit or entry authorization to cross into Syria.
 

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
