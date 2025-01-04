Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

Clashes that erupted on Friday between the Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen along the Bekaa border resulted in moderate injuries to four soldiers.



The confrontation began on Friday morning and reignited in the evening hours before subsiding.



The escalation ended after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham dispatched a force to the Syrian town of Serghaya, opposite the Lebanese town of Maaraboun, and engaged in necessary communications with the Lebanese side.