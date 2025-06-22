Iran says targeted Ben Gurion airport, other sites in attack on Israel

Iran's armed forces said Sunday they targeted multiple sites in Israel including Ben Gurion airport, after U.S. attacks on key nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.



"The twentieth wave of Operation True Promise 3 began using a combination of long-range liquid and solid fuel missiles with devastating warhead power," the armed forces said in a statement quoted by Fars news agency. The targets included the airport, a "biological research center," logistics bases and various layers of command and control centers, it added.





AFP