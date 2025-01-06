Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

2025-01-06 | 05:44
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

Sources told LBCI that the Lebanese delegation plans to raise several key issues during the meeting of the Quintet Committee overseeing the ceasefire. 

Among the top priorities is ensuring Israel adheres to the withdrawal timeline outlined in the agreement, which requires Israeli forces to withdraw within 60 days.

The delegation will also call for a detailed schedule for the complete withdrawal from all occupied areas. 

Additionally, they intend to stress the importance of the committee's role in addressing Israeli army violations and ensuring it functions effectively in practice.

Another critical issue is the prevention of daily Israeli breaches, including land and air violations, which have continued unabated since the ceasefire agreement. 

According to the report, these violations have reached nearly 1,000 incidents.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Delegation

Quintet Committee

Ceasefire

Speaker Berri meets with UN coordinator and economic bodies to discuss Lebanon's situation
Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports
