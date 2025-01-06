Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal

The Lebanese Army Command - Directorate of Orientation announced that army units have been stationed around the town of Naqoura in the Tyre district and have started deploying there in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



This comes alongside the convening of the Quintet Committee for the ceasefire agreement (Mechanism) in Ras Naqoura, with the participation of U.S. President Joe Biden's Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein, and in parallel with the Israeli withdrawal from the town.



In a statement, the Army indicated that the deployment will continue in the upcoming stages, and specialized units will conduct an engineering survey of the town to remove unexploded ordnance.



The Army Command has urged citizens to avoid approaching the area and to adhere to the military units' instructions until the deployment is complete.