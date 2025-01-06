After his visit to caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stated that "the United States supports the Lebanese Army, and southern Lebanon will return to stability and security. The implementation of the agreement did not happen as quickly as desired, but it led to the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the western sector and the deployment of the Lebanese Army there."



He said, "Mikati showed great leadership in reaching an agreement to cease-fire in Lebanon."



He added, "We still have 20 days, and we will continue the work we have done for the withdrawal of the Israeli army and the deployment of the Lebanese Army, with the support of UNIFIL."