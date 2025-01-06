Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

Lebanon News
2025-01-06 | 14:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army&#39;s withdrawal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

After his visit to caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stated that "the United States supports the Lebanese Army, and southern Lebanon will return to stability and security. The implementation of the agreement did not happen as quickly as desired, but it led to the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the western sector and the deployment of the Lebanese Army there."

He said, "Mikati showed great leadership in reaching an agreement to cease-fire in Lebanon."

He added, "We still have 20 days, and we will continue the work we have done for the withdrawal of the Israeli army and the deployment of the Lebanese Army, with the support of UNIFIL."

Lebanon News

Amos Hochstein

United States

Envoy

Lebanon

Meeting

Najib Mikati

Israel

Army

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-07

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Italian ambassador in Syria unharmed after rebel break-in: Italian foreign minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More