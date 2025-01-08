US Embassy in Lebanon to close on January 9 for Jimmy Carter's funeral

Lebanon News
2025-01-08 | 05:15
High views
US Embassy in Lebanon to close on January 9 for Jimmy Carter's funeral
US Embassy in Lebanon to close on January 9 for Jimmy Carter's funeral

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon announced on X that it will be closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in observance of the federal government directive to close for the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

