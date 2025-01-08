News
Change MPs Firas Hamdan, Ibrahim Mneimneh, and Yassin Yassin endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency
Lebanon News
2025-01-08 | 10:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Change MPs Firas Hamdan, Ibrahim Mneimneh, and Yassin Yassin endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency
Change MPs Firas Hamdan, Ibrahim Mneimneh, and Yassin Yassin expressed their support for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as the ideal candidate for Lebanon's presidency.
Their endorsement reflects growing momentum around Aoun's candidacy as Lebanon heads into a crucial election phase on Thursday.
Lebanon News
Change
MP
Firas Hamdan
Ibrahim Mneimneh
Yassin Yassin
Army
Commander
Joseph Aoun
Presidency
