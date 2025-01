Israel's army destroys five weapons warehouses in south Lebanon: Spokesperson claims

Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, in a post on X, alleged that the 300th brigade, under the command of the 146th division, continues its activities to eliminate threats and infrastructure based on agreements between Israel and Lebanon in order to maintain the ceasefire agreement.



"The brigade carried out a precise operation in a rugged, fortified, mountainous area aimed at clearing and preparing the area for Hezbollah fighters. The forces discovered five weapons warehouses containing over 200 mortar shells, equipped rocket launch platforms, protective vests, and an underground platform," he said.



Adraee added: "All documents were confiscated and destroyed."



"The forces also uncovered a truck loaded with three medium-range missile launchers hidden in a mountainous region."