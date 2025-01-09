LBCI statistics: General Joseph Aoun leads presidential race with 76 votes, 52 MPs still undecided

Lebanon News
2025-01-09 | 04:03
High views
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI statistics: General Joseph Aoun leads presidential race with 76 votes, 52 MPs still undecided
LBCI statistics: General Joseph Aoun leads presidential race with 76 votes, 52 MPs still undecided

According to the latest statistics on Lebanese parliamentary blocs and MPs' preferences for the presidential election, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun leads with 76 votes, supported by several blocs, including the Lebanese Forces (19), the Kataeb Party (4), the Democratic Gathering bloc (8), and several independent MPs.

However, 52 votes remain undecided, with opposition from the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and other MPs either not announcing their stance or withholding support for constitutional or political reasons.

Here are the details:

Joseph Aoun: 76 votes
Lebanese Forces (19)
Kataeb Party (4)
Democratic Gathering bloc (8)
Abdul Rahman Bizri
Charbel Masaad
William Tawk
Farid Haykal Khazen
Tony Frangieh
Michel Murr
Jamil Abboud
Imad Al Hout
Ihab Matar
Nabil Badr
Neemat Frem
George Bouchikian
Abdel Karim Kabbara
Fouad Makhzoumi
Michel Moawad
Ashraf Rifi
Adib Abdel Massih
Mark Daou
Michel Douaihy
Waddah Sadek
Ghassan Skaff
Najat Aoun
Michel Daher
Firas Hamdan
Alain Aoun
Ibrahim Kanaan
Simon Abi Ramia
Faisal Karami
Taha Naji
Adnan Traboulsi
Mohammad Yahya
Hassan Murad
Bilal Houshaymi
Ibrahim Mneimneh
Yassin Yassin
Elias Jaradeh

Undecided/Unclear: 52 votes

Free Patriotic Movement (13)
Amal Movement (15)
Hezbollah (15)
Ousama Saad
Melhem Khalaf
Hagop Pakradounian
Hagop Terzian
Cynthia Zarazir
‎Halimé El kaakour
Jihad Samad
Jamil Al Sayyed
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

President

Election

Votes

Lebanese MPs express views on presidential election as session begins
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
