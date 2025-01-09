LBCI statistics: General Joseph Aoun leads presidential race with 76 votes, 52 MPs still undecided

According to the latest statistics on Lebanese parliamentary blocs and MPs' preferences for the presidential election, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun leads with 76 votes, supported by several blocs, including the Lebanese Forces (19), the Kataeb Party (4), the Democratic Gathering bloc (8), and several independent MPs.



However, 52 votes remain undecided, with opposition from the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and other MPs either not announcing their stance or withholding support for constitutional or political reasons.



Here are the details:



Joseph Aoun: 76 votes

Lebanese Forces (19)

Kataeb Party (4)

Democratic Gathering bloc (8)

Abdul Rahman Bizri

Charbel Masaad

William Tawk

Farid Haykal Khazen

Tony Frangieh

Michel Murr

Jamil Abboud

Imad Al Hout

Ihab Matar

Nabil Badr

Neemat Frem

George Bouchikian

Abdel Karim Kabbara

Fouad Makhzoumi

Michel Moawad

Ashraf Rifi

Adib Abdel Massih

Mark Daou

Michel Douaihy

Waddah Sadek

Ghassan Skaff

Najat Aoun

Michel Daher

Firas Hamdan

Alain Aoun

Ibrahim Kanaan

Simon Abi Ramia

Faisal Karami

Taha Naji

Adnan Traboulsi

Mohammad Yahya

Hassan Murad

Bilal Houshaymi

Ibrahim Mneimneh

Yassin Yassin

Elias Jaradeh



Undecided/Unclear: 52 votes



Free Patriotic Movement (13)

Amal Movement (15)

Hezbollah (15)

Ousama Saad

Melhem Khalaf

Hagop Pakradounian

Hagop Terzian

Cynthia Zarazir

‎Halimé El kaakour

Jihad Samad

Jamil Al Sayyed