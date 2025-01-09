Intense political talks follow first round of presidential voting in Lebanon, source says

Following the conclusion of the first round of voting in Lebanon's presidential election, intense political communications have ramped up on multiple fronts.



A source within the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo revealed that discussions are ongoing at two levels: locally between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Saudi representatives, and domestically, focusing on Army Commander Joseph Aoun, the only "serious" candidate in the race.



The source emphasized that electing a president hinges on reaching agreements, particularly with the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo, to ensure alignment for the next phase of Lebanon’s leadership.



