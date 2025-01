العلم اللبناني يعلو ويرفرف في القصر الجمهوري...مراسم استقبال الرئيس جوزيف عون pic.twitter.com/iQrgB5lSpf — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) January 9, 2025

The Lebanese flag was proudly raised at the presidential palace as part of the official welcoming ceremony for newly elected President Joseph Aoun.In a symbolic moment, Aoun's family also joined him at the palace, marking the beginning of his presidency.