Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army

2025-01-09 | 11:53
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army

Defense Minister Maurice Sleem signed a decision appointing Chief of Staff Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead the army.

This decision will take effect starting from January 9, 2025, until an army commander is appointed.
 

