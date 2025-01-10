Iran welcomes election of new Lebanese president, says unity will 'defeat' Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on Friday, welcomed the election of his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun after the country had gone more than two years without a head of state, saying unity would "defeat" Israel.



"There is no doubt that reinforcement of stability and unity will defeat the greed of the Zionist enemy against Lebanese territory," Pezeshkian said in a message to Aoun published by the official IRNA news agency after his election on Thursday.



AFP