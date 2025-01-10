PM Mikati to meet Syria's Ahmad Al Sharaa in Damascus on Saturday: Sources to Reuters

2025-01-10 | 04:45
PM Mikati to meet Syria&#39;s Ahmad Al Sharaa in Damascus on Saturday: Sources to Reuters
PM Mikati to meet Syria's Ahmad Al Sharaa in Damascus on Saturday: Sources to Reuters

A Lebanese source has confirmed to Reuters that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is scheduled to meet with Ahmad Al Sharaa, the newly appointed leader of Syria's administration, in Damascus on Saturday. 

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Syria

Ahmad Al Sharaa

Damascus

Meeting

