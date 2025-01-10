News
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
Lebanon News
2025-01-10 | 09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
The Lebanese presidency announced that President General Joseph Aoun will conduct parliamentary consultations to nominate a prime minister for the new government on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the presidential palace in Baabda.
In line with Article 53 of the Lebanese Constitution, the consultations will determine the prime minister-designate to form the next government.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Consultations
Prime Minister
Next
Biden says real progress made on Gaza agreement
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
Previous
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
07:49
Italy PM offers Lebanon's new president support
Lebanon News
07:49
Italy PM offers Lebanon's new president support
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
0
World News
12:03
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says new president 'moment of hope' for Lebanon
World News
12:03
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says new president 'moment of hope' for Lebanon
0
Middle East News
11:43
Mahmoud Abbas says Lebanon will overcome 'repercussions of Israeli aggression' with new president
Middle East News
11:43
Mahmoud Abbas says Lebanon will overcome 'repercussions of Israeli aggression' with new president
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister
Lebanon News
10:00
Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
0
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's finance minister announces steps toward 'fair' Eurobond restructuring
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's finance minister announces steps toward 'fair' Eurobond restructuring
0
Lebanon News
07:49
Italy PM offers Lebanon's new president support
Lebanon News
07:49
Italy PM offers Lebanon's new president support
Our visitors readings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-19
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-19
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
0
Lebanon News
04:15
Iran welcomes election of new Lebanese president, says unity will 'defeat' Israel
Lebanon News
04:15
Iran welcomes election of new Lebanese president, says unity will 'defeat' Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
1
Lebanon News
11:53
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
Lebanon News
11:53
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
5
Lebanon News
03:34
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
Lebanon News
03:34
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:33
Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace
7
Lebanon News
11:00
Parliamentary consultations to begin next week; activities start Friday
Lebanon News
11:00
Parliamentary consultations to begin next week; activities start Friday
8
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
