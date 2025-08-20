News
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
Lebanon News
20-08-2025 | 11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
Lebanon is witnessing a “major political transformation,” with state institutions regaining their roles after years of inactivity, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said in an interview with Al Arabiya and Al Hadath. He noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has resumed its active role regionally and internationally after years of absence caused by “wrong policies.”
Rajji highlighted that the current government made a historic decision to centralize all weapons under state authority. The Lebanese army has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive implementation plan, which will be presented to the cabinet on September 2.
He emphasized that minor technical delays of a week or two are acceptable, but open-ended postponements are not.
Regarding U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s visit, Rajji said Washington proposed a comprehensive plan covering withdrawals, reconstruction, and weapons exclusivity. Lebanon provided feedback, and a shared framework was agreed upon, with an emphasis on Israel’s commitment to good-faith measures, including returning occupied territories and releasing detainees.
On Iranian visits, Rajji stressed that all such trips are coordinated with Lebanese authorities, saying that Lebanon seeks good relations with all countries, provided its sovereignty is respected.
He underscored that centralizing weapons is an internal Lebanese demand, not tied to foreign agendas, and called for “a normal state governed by official institutions, not militias.”
On threats of civil war, he said: “Civil war occurs when some rebel against the state, not when the state asserts its authority.”
Regionally, Rajji confirmed ongoing coordination with Syria based on mutual respect and expressed optimism about warming ties with Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia. He added that Lebanon has moved away from divisive regional alliances and urged domestic actors to support the state.
